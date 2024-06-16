Cafe De Bangkok - Gilbert
Food Menu
Starter
- A1. Bangkok Sampler
Gai satay (3), coconut shrimps (3), spring rolls (3) gyoza (3) cream cheese wonton (3)$21.00
- A2. Gai Satay
5 pieces. Grilled marinated chicken in wooden screws. Served with peanut sauce and ar-jad cucumber sauce$12.00
- A3. Curry Puffs
2 pieces. Chicken, potatoes, carrots, curry powder baked in shell pastry. Served with ar-jad cucumber sauce$14.00
- A4. Fried Spring Rolls
6 pieces. Deep-fried crispy vegetable roll, cabbage, and carrots$9.00
- A5. Salad Roll
4 pieces. Rice paper wraps, carrots, spring mix, mint, cilantro. Served with two houses of special sauce. Add shrimp or avocado$10.00
- A6. Coconut Shrimps
6 pieces. Fried shredded coconut shrimp$12.00
- A7. Cream Cheese Wonton
6 pieces. Wonton skin wrapped with cream cheese, yellow onion, and imitation crab$10.00
- A8. Chicken Gyoza
6 pieces. Pan-fried or steamed potstickers served with ginger soy sauce$10.00
- A9. The Pillow Tofu
6 pieces. Organic soft tofu golden fried served with spicy tamarind sauce$12.00
- A10. Thai Style Crispy Pork Belly
Fried belly pork served with Thai spicy tamarind sauce$15.00
- A11. Thai Pork Jerky
Fried marinated pork with Thai seasoning served with sriracha sauce$15.00
- A12. E-San Pork Sausage
Local Thai North-Eastern style pork sausage served with cabbage, red-onion, fresh chili, fresh ginger and whole peanut$12.00
- A13. Larb Wings
6 pieces. Fried chicken wings, red onion, mint, scallion, cilantro, roasted ground rice mix with spicy tamarind dressing$18.00
- A14. Meat Ball Lover
2 skewers. Grilled beef or pork meatball on skewer with special tamarind sauce$10.00
- A15. Fried Calamari
Deep-fried calamari with secret cream sauce$12.00
- A16. Dim-Sum
Steamed Pork & shrimp shumai, chives dumplings and Ha Kao, shrimp dumplings with special sauce.$12.00
- Moo Ping
Thai-Style Grilled Pork Skewers$13.00
- Chicken wing$15.00
Thai Salad
- Papaya Salad
Green papaya salad, green beans, cherry tomatoes mixed with dressing$14.00
- Papaya Salad with Fried Shrimp
Green papaya salad, green beans, cherry tomatoes, fried batter shrimp mixed with spicy tamarind dressing$17.00
- Papaya Salad Platter
Thai popular green papaya salad with boiled eggs, pork rinds, shrimp, pork sausage and rice vermicelli noodles$25.00
- Larb
Thai salad with choice of ground chicken or ground pork$16.00
Soup
- S1. Tom Yum Seafood & Fresh Water Prawn
Fresh water prawns, mussel, calamari, mushroom, scallion, long coriander, fresh chili in Thai hot & sour broth. (Sauce contains dairy)$27.00
- S1. Tom Yum$18.00
- S1/. Tom Yum Gai (Half Order)$10.00
- S2. Tomkha Gai
Chicken, cabbage, yellow onion, mushroom, scallion, long coriander, and home-made Thai chili-paste in coconut broth$18.00
- S2/. Tom Kha Gai (Half Order)$10.00
- S3. Spicy Pork Ribs Soup
Pork ribs, pork bones, fresh Thai chili and long coriandor in spicy and sour lime broth$25.00
Main Course
- M1. Khao Pad Gaeng Kiew Waan Moo Dad Deaw
Stir-fried jasmine rice with zucchini, Chinese eggplant, bell pepper, basil leaves mixed in green curry sauce served with Thai pork jerky$22.00
- M2.Mongolian Beef
Beef, carrot, yellow onion, scallion, mushroom and sesame$18.00
- M3.Spicy Thai Southern
Ground pork and shrimp with bitter bean (sator) stir-fried with thai southern-style spicy curry paste$20.00
- M4.Pad Thai Goong Mae-nam
Fresh river prawns, fried bean curds, bean sprouts, chives stir-fried with noodle in signature pad Thai sauce$25.00
- M5.Bangkok Pad Thai$22.00
- M6.Pad Mee Ko-Rat
Fine rice vermicelli noodles stir-fried with pork belly, bean spouts, and chives in spicy-tamarind sauce$17.00
- M7. Khao Soi
Thai northern-style curry sauce with chicken, egg noodles, pickle mustard, roasted chili, green onion, red onion and cilantro topped with fried crispy noodles$17.00
- M8. AZ Water Fall$22.00
- Pad Woon Sen$17.00
- M9. Kha-Nom Chine Nam-Ya Pu
Rice vermicelli noodles, crab meat in fish curry sauce served with boiled egg and a side of fresh vegetables$28.00
- M10. Gang Ped Phed Yang
Roasted duck meat, lychee, rambutan, pineapple, grape, cherry tomatoes, Thai basil in red curry sauce$24.00
- M11. Panang Nuer (Beef Brisket)
Tender beef brisket in penang curry sauce. Topped with shredded kaffir lime leaves and shredded peppers$22.00
- M11. Penang (With Other Choices of Meat)$17.00
- M12. Massaman Gai
Chicken, potatoes, yellow onion, carrot and peanut in massaman curry sauce$17.00
- M13. Gang Ka-ri (Yellow Curry)
Yellow curry with chicken, potatoes, onion, carrot. Topped with fried shallot & scallion$16.00
- M14. Gang Kiew Waan (With Other Choices of Meat)$17.00
- M14. Gang Kiew Waan Nuer (Green curry beef)$20.00
- M15. Gang Pu Bai Cha-plu
Betel leaves, crab meat in Thai red curry sauce$35.00
- M16. Ta-lay Pad Phong Ka-Ri
Fried soft shell crab, shrimp, calamari, yellow onions, bell peppers, and Chinese celery stir-fried in curry powder sauce. (Sauce contains dairy & eggs)$25.00
- M17. Seafood Pad Cha
Seafood combination sautéed with roasted chilli, fresh garlic, green bean, young pepper corn, krachai root, yellow onion, bell pepper, basil & kaffir lime leaves$25.00
- M18. Choo Chee Rainbow Trout
Fried whole rainbow trout topped with thick red curry sauce$25.00
- M19. Pla Sam Rod
- M20. Kao Pad Sapparod (Pineapple Fried Rice)
Shrimp stir-fried with jasmine rice, fresh pineapple, yellow onion, cashew nut, raisin & egg$23.00
- M21. Regular - 1-2 Kao Pad Puu (Crab Fried Rice)
Crab meat, yellow onion, eggs, cherry tomatoes, scallion and cilantro stir-fried with jasmine rice served in choices of regular size or family size style$25.00
- M21. Family - Kao Pad Puu (Crab Fried Rice)
Crab meat, yellow onion, eggs, cherry tomatoes, scallion and cilantro stir-fried with jasmine rice served in choices of regular size or family size style$45.00
Street Food
- ST1. Pad Thai
Thin rice noodles stir-fried with small fried tofu, shallot, bean sprouts, chives and egg. Topped with crushed peanuts, fresh lime, and fresh chives$16.00
- ST2. Pad See-lew Moo (Pork Pad Se-Iew)
Flat rice noodles stir-fried with pork, Chinese broccoli, and sweet soy sauce$16.00
- ST3. Pad Kee Mao Ta-lay
Wide rice noodles stir-fried with shrimp, calamari, basil sauce, green bean, yellow onion and basil$21.00
- ST3. Pad Kee Mao other meat$17.00
- ST4. Gai Grob Pad Med Ma-Muang (Cashews)
Sautéed bread chicken with bell peppers, yellow onions, dried- chili and green onion with house-roasted chili sauce$17.00
- ST5. Prik Khing Moo Grob (Crispy Pork Belly w Spicy Green Bean)
Stir-fried crispy pork belly and green bean with prik khing curry sauce, mixed shredded kaffir lime leaves$17.00
- ST6. Khao Kana Moo Grob(Chinese Broccoli w Crispy Pork Belly)
Stir-fried Chinese broccoli with crispy pork belly$18.00
- ST8. Khao Krapow + Khai Dao
Sautéed choice of meat and basil with fresh chili & garlic, green bean, yellow onion, and basil. Topped with fried egg. Served over- ride$17.00
- ST9. Thai Fried Rice
Stir-fried jasmine rice with egg and choice of protein with chinese broccoli, cherry tomatoes, yellow onion, peas & carrots. Garnish with scallion and cilantro. Served with fresh lime and sliced fresh cucumber$16.00
- ST10. Kao Moo Daeng (Red BBQ Pork Over Rice)
Thai famous red BBQ pork, crispy pork belly, Chinese sausage over rice. Served with a boiled egg and sauce$18.00
- ST11.Khao Kai Jiew (Ground Pork Omelette)$15.00
- ST11. Khao Kai Jiew Puu (Crab Meat Omelette)$28.00
- ST12.Khao Yum Gai Saap (Spicy Crispy Chicken w Rice)$16.00
- ST13. Basil Fried Rice$17.00
- ST14. Jumbo Fried Rice$25.00
- ST15. Pad Thai Hor Khai$22.00
- ST.16. Ginger$17.00
- ST.17. Garlic$17.00
- ST.18 Red Curry$17.00
- Orange Chicken$18.00
Thai Street Noodle Soup
- G1. Guay Teaw Nam Tok (Boath Noodle)
Famous Thai flavored noodle soup come with bean sprout, bok choy, basil. Spring with scallion, cilantro and fried garlic$18.00
- G2. Guay Teaw Ped
Thin rice noodles with honey roasted duck, bean sprouts, bok choy, scallion, cilantro & fried garlic$24.00
- G3. Yen Ta Fo
Shrimp, fish ball, fish cake, ground pork and fried tofu in spicy yentafo soup base with wide rice noodle, snow mushroom, bok choy, fried garlic & crispy wonton$22.00
- G4. Guay Teaw Hang Boran
Thin rice noodles in Thai special sauce (dry noodle) bbq pork, pork liver, fish ball, ground pork, bean sprouts, green-been, Chinese broccoli, scallion, cilantro, crushed peanuts and lime$17.00
- G5. Gauy Chap
Square rice paper with pork, crispy pork belly, pork liver and pork offal with boiled egg, garnish garlic, green onion, and cilantro$18.00
- G6. Ramen Tom Yum Seafood
Japanese noodles in hot & sour broth with fresh river prawns, mussels, calamari and boiled egg, mushroom, green onion, and sesame$25.00
- G7. Ba Mee Jom Yut Sriracha
Egg noodle dry style in Thai special sauce topped with BBQ pork, crispy pork belly, crab meat, Chinese broccoli, scallion, cilantro and crushed peanuts$28.00
- G8. Pho$16.00
Vegan
- V.1 Organic Apple Salad
Honey crispy green apples, red onion, scallion and cashew nut mix with Thai sweet chili-lime sauce$16.00
- V2. Larb Organic Tofu
Organic fried tofu, roasted ground rice, mint, red onion, cilantro, and scallion$18.00
- V3. Bamee Jae
Egg noodle stir-fried with bok choy, carrot, shiitake mushroom, fried tofu & topped with crushed peanut & lime$17.00
- V4. Veggie Curry
Red curry with mix vegetables (cabbage, broccoli, carrot, zucchini, eggplant, basil, bell peppers and bamboo shoot)$16.00
- V5. Gang Ka-ri Tofu*
Yellow curry with tofu, potatoes, onion, carrot. Topped with fried shallot & scallion$16.00
- V6. Pad Pak (Mix Vegetable Stir-fried)
Stir-fried mixed vegetables (cabbage, broccoli, carrot, zucchini, bean sprouts) in garlic and light brown sauce$14.00
- V7. Organic Asparagus & Shiitake Mushroom Stir-fried$16.00
Desserts
Kids
Side Menu
Drink Menu
Beverages
- Thai Ice Tea$4.50
- Thai Ice Coffee$4.50
- Thai Ice Lemon Tea$4.50
- Butterfly Lemonade$4.50
- Thai Pink Milk Tea$4.50
- Hot Coffee$4.00
- Ice Tea$4.00
- Ice Green Tea$4.00
- Arnold Palmer$4.00
- Juice
Coconut, lychee or apple$5.00
- Soda
Coke, Diet Coke, Dr. Pepper and Sprite
- Cherry Temple$4.00
- Bottle of Water$1.50
- Fiji Water$2.50
- Sparking Water$4.00
- Lychee Soda$4.50
- Lemonade Soda$4.00